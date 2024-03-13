ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 619.5% from the February 14th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 74.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9 %

ZyVersa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $96.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

