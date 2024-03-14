10,932 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OSK opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

