13,076 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $126.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

