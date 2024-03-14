14,076 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

