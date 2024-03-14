14,942 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $81.73 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

