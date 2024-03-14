1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.36

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.36 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 57.75 ($0.74). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73), with a volume of 345,130 shares changing hands.

1Spatial Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The stock has a market cap of £63.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4,712.50 and a beta of 0.37.

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

