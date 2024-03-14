2,016 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in LPL Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in LPL Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $262.57 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

