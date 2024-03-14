230,000 Shares in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.19% of Exscientia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the first quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Exscientia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 405,426 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 231,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Exscientia plc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $819.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

