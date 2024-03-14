26,595 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,595 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,999,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,193,000 after acquiring an additional 219,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Bank System

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.7 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.