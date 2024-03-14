30,824 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after buying an additional 1,555,856 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 913,876 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Under Armour by 163.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 129,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Under Armour by 527.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 24.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,357,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 265,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

