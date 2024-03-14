4,020 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $176.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.71 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

