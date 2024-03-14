4,224 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,606 shares of company stock worth $6,543,381 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.