48,688 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,351,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $765.25.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $1,188.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $684.41 and its 200 day moving average is $417.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

