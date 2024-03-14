AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

