Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.15

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and traded as low as $16.97. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 152,213 shares traded.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,226,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 292,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. RPO LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 355,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

