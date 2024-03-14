Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.15

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and traded as low as $16.97. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 152,213 shares traded.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
About Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
