ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 14th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,800 in the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 59,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Trading Down 2.0 %

ACM Research stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.42. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

