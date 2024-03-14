Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $92.06

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.06 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.11). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.12), with a volume of 211,752 shares changing hands.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.26. The company has a market cap of £138.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Aew Uk Reit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Aew Uk Reit’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

