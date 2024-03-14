Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Airbnb worth $94,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $3,360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,257,541 shares of company stock valued at $180,055,012. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $164.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $168.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

