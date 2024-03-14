Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Alliance Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AENTW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Alliance Entertainment has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

