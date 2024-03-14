Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,653,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $148.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.