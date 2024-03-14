Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$0.96. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 721,538 shares.
Alphamin Resources Trading Up 5.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
