ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.14

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 5433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

