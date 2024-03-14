Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

