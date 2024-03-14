Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Morgan Stanley’s 3rd Largest Position

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,541,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 62,192 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of Amazon.com worth $19,009,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $176.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.40. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.71 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

