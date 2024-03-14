Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $176.56 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.71 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

