Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $1,847,773.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $176.56 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $180.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

