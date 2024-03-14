Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. King Wealth raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $176.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.71 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

