Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 379,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,299,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 462,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,782,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

AMZN opened at $176.56 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.71 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.