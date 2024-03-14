American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.74

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and traded as high as $36.90. American Business Bank shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 0 shares.

American Business Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $334.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

