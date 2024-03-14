American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the February 14th total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APEI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Public Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American Public Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

