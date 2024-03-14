Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.01. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 121,510 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. Analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

