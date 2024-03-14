Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.01. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 121,510 shares.
Amerigo Resources Trading Up 6.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. Analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.