Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 37.1% in February

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 14th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Amesite Trading Down 0.9 %
AMST stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Amesite has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.
Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 850.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amesite
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Airship AI Holdings Is a Stock You Need to Know About
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.