Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 37.1% in February

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 14th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AMST stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Amesite has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 850.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amesite Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMST Free Report ) by 295.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

