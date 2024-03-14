Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 767,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Amphenol worth $123,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Amphenol by 361.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $110.53 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

