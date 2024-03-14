Andrea Greenberg Sells 12,131 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Stock

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SPHR opened at $48.32 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 100,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,340,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 157,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.