Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.67

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $11.31. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 7,122 shares trading hands.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
