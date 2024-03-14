Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.44. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 106,943 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.5314286 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

