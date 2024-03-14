Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Up 121.7% in February

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the February 14th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apollomics in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apollomics

Apollomics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

NASDAQ:APLM opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Apollomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.