Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,123 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 272,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.0% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 30,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.47. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.92 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

