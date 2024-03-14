Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.92 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

