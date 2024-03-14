Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.6% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.13 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.92 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

