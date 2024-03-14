Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the February 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 21.9 %

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Featured Stories

