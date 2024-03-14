Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 91.9% in February

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

Shares of APM opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Read More

