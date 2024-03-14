Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.52

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $1.42. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 73,376 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

