ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the February 14th total of 510,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ARBB opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. ARB IOT Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

About ARB IOT Group

Featured Stories

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

