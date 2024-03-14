ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the February 14th total of 510,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:ARBB opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. ARB IOT Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.40.
About ARB IOT Group
