Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARBEW opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.