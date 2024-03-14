Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Reduced by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

