Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of ARQQW stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

