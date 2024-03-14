Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 14th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 816,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

