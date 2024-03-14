Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $255.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $255.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

