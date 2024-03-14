ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the February 14th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ARYD stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 894,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 610,289 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 228,187 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 583.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 172,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 147,259 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

